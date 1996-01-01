1. Introduction to Biology
Experimental Design
1. Introduction to Biology Experimental Design
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experiment, scientists are testing the effectiveness of echinacea tea on the common cold. What will be a true statement regarding the control and experimental groups?
In an experiment, scientists are testing the effectiveness of echinacea tea on the common cold. What will be a true statement regarding the control and experimental groups?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Control group will receive the placebo tea treatments
B
The experimental group will receive the echinacea tea treatments
C
Both groups will receive the echinacea tea treatments
D
Both A and B