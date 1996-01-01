50. Population Ecology
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the following graph showing a demographic transition model, identify the correct labels from 1 to 5.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[1] - Demographic transition, [2] - Birth rate, [3] - Death rate, [4] - High birth and death rates, [5] - Falling birth rate
B
[1] - High birth and death rates, [2] - Birth rate, [3] - Death rate, [4] - Demographic transition, [5] - Falling birth rate
C
[1] - Demographic transition, [2] - Death rate, [3] - Birth rate, [4] - High birth and death rates, [5] - Falling birth rate
D
[1] - High birth and death rates, [2] - Death rate, [3] - Birth rate, [4] - Demographic transition, [5] - Falling birth rate