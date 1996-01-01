50. Population Ecology
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
When bacteria are grown in a culture medium in a flask, which of the following factors causes the growth rate to slow as it approaches carrying capacity?
A
Depletion of available nutrients.
B
Depletion of space.
C
Accumulation of metabolic byproducts.
D
All of the above.