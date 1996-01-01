38. Animal Form and Function
Metabolism and Homeostasis
38. Animal Form and Function Metabolism and Homeostasis
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
How do rodents like capybaras manage their body temperature when the environment is freezing?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Their body automatically adjusts to match the outside temperature.
B
They drop their body temperature by building a nest.
C
They go out to hunt more food outside to sustain their body heat.
D
They dig burrows in the ground.