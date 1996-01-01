38. Animal Form and Function
Metabolism and Homeostasis
38. Animal Form and Function Metabolism and Homeostasis
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The capybara is the largest living rodent and a member of the genus Hydrochoerus. Gigantism, such as in the capybara, results when one lineage evolves extremely large bodies from its small-bodied ancestors. In a specific, confined niche, what will be the consequence of gigantism like that of the capybara in the rodent population?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It can decrease the population density.
B
It can increase the population density.
C
It increases the population size.
D
It can produce more viable offspring.