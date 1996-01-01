13. Mendelian Genetics
Punnett Squares
13. Mendelian Genetics Punnett Squares
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A recessive allele of a particular gene causes both a white fur and a cross-eyed condition in tigers. If a normal tiger that is homozygous at this locus is mated with a white cross-eyed tiger, what will be the probability of having a normal tiger?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0%
B
25%
C
75%
D
100%