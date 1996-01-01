8. Respiration
Redox Reactions
8. Respiration Redox Reactions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Study carefully the following metabolic reaction:
CH4 + O2 → CO2 + H20
Identify the incorrect statement regarding the above reaction:
Study carefully the following metabolic reaction:
CH4 + O2 → CO2 + H20
Identify the incorrect statement regarding the above reaction:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Methane is oxidized while oxygen is reduced
B
Methane contains the highest amount of potential energy
C
It is an incomplete oxidation of methane molecule
D
The overall reaction is a redox one