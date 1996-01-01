32. Vertebrates
Chordates
32. Vertebrates Chordates
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure below shows the phylogeny of amniotes.
Identify the incorrect statement about the phylogeny of amniotes:
The figure below shows the phylogeny of amniotes.
Identify the incorrect statement about the phylogeny of amniotes:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Squamates and tuataras share lepidosaurs as their most recent common ancestor
B
Crocodiles are the sister group of archosaurs
C
Mammals arose from the synapsids
D
Dinosaurs originated from the lepidosaurs