12PRACTICE PROBLEM
It is proposed that mammal teeth, jaw bones, and muscles evolved to produce side-to-side motion of the jaw. How does this structural and functional evolution help humans out-compete other organisms?
It enabled them to communicate clearly and understand each other.
It allowed them to adjust their body temperatures.
It helped them speed up digestion.
It enabled them to have a diverse diet.