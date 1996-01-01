44. Animal Reproduction
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following types of asexual reproduction is commonly observed among prokaryotes and a few eukaryotes in which the organism is divided into two or more parts, producing separate entities that resemble the original?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fission
B
Parthenogenesis
C
Budding
D
Sporogenesis