44. Animal Reproduction
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
During sperm competition, two or more spermatozoa from different males compete to fertilize the same egg. It can occur when the female has multiple potential mating partners. Which of the following states the downside of this process for each individual male?
A
It decreases the chance for the individual male to produce offspring.
B
It increases the chance for the individual male to fertilize the egg.
C
It increases the chance of producing nonviable offspring.
D
It can trigger a number of mutations in the resulting offspring.