16. Regulation of Expression
Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons
How does SOS regulon help the bacteria during DNA damage?
A
It produces enzymes that repair the damaged region.
B
It cuts out the damaged DNA segment and replaces it with a new sequence.
C
It stops DNA replication and induces DNA repair and mutagenesis.
D
It kills the cell through apoptosis.