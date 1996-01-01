5. Cell Components
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
5. Cell Components Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following states the importance of nuclear localization signal (NLS) in transporting cargo proteins?
A
it helps the proteins reach the nucleus through the nuclear pore complex
B
it produces the vesicles needed to mobilize the cargo proteins
C
it reduces the permeability of nuclear pore complex
D
it changes the shape of the protein for it to pass through the nuclear pore complex