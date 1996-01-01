5. Cell Components
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
5. Cell Components Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
What might happen if the nuclear localization signal is removed from a cargo protein?
What might happen if the nuclear localization signal is removed from a cargo protein?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The protein will be excreted from the cell
B
The protein will enter the nucleus through different membranes
C
The protein will stay in the cytoplasm
D
The protein will be degraded