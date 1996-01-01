41. Immune System
Adaptive Immunity
PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does vaccination with a weakened varicella virus (chicken pox) help us to avoid contracting chicken pox?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The introduced, weakened virus can compete with another chickenpox virus in terms of nutrients.
B
The introduced virus can cause the weakening of the incoming chickenpox virus.
C
The weakened virus can produce enzymes that can degrade another chickenpox virus.
D
The weakened virus can stimulate the immune system to produce antibodies.