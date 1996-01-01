41. Immune System
Adaptive Immunity
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is true about the hygiene hypothesis?
A
Uncleanliness can help improve our immune system.
B
. Exposure to microorganisms during childhood can help establish immune tolerance
C
If we maintain cleanliness, we will not get infected by any pathogen.
D
Vaccinations can help us to stay protected against various infections.