15. Gene Expression
Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does the introduction of certain toxins, such as PR toxins, help investigate the speed of pre-mRNA splicing?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
it degrades the mRNA
B
it slows down the transcription process
C
it regulates mRNA production
D
it speeds up the transcription process