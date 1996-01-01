16. Regulation of Expression
Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control
In the availability of lactose and the absence of glucose, bacteria express lac operon genes which encode enzymes for lactose uptake and metabolism. Lac operon is an example of:
repressible operons
inducible operons
reductive operons
productive operons