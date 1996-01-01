16. Regulation of Expression
The Lac Operon
16. Regulation of Expression The Lac Operon
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does IPTG differ from lactose in terms of its interaction with lac operons?
How does IPTG differ from lactose in terms of its interaction with lac operons?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It induces lac operon activity.
B
It cannot be hydrolyzed by the enzyme ß--Galactosidase.
C
It leads to the production of enzymes that can metabolize lactose.
D
It makes the genes controlled by the lac operator sequence be expressed abundantly.