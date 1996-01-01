23. Speciation
Species
23. Speciation Species
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
When the Neanderthals became extinct, the percentage of Neanderthal DNA diminished over time, but 1-4% remains in the genome of modern humans. If Neanderthals are currently non-existing, why do modern humans still have a little DNA from Neanderthals?
When the Neanderthals became extinct, the percentage of Neanderthal DNA diminished over time, but 1-4% remains in the genome of modern humans. If Neanderthals are currently non-existing, why do modern humans still have a little DNA from Neanderthals?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
because it cannot be erased
B
it is resistant to natural selection
C
it is still useful for modern humans
D
it cannot be subjected to mutation