23. Speciation
Species
23. Speciation Species
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
In allopatric speciation, the evolution of new species is brought about by geographic barriers. Meanwhile, in sympatric speciation, ____ is the most common factor that leads to species divergence.
In allopatric speciation, the evolution of new species is brought about by geographic barriers. Meanwhile, in sympatric speciation, ____ is the most common factor that leads to species divergence.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
niche difference
B
resource variation
C
polyploidy
D
unequal number of males and females