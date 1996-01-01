32. Vertebrates
Chordates
32. Vertebrates Chordates
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The most recent common ancestor of _________ is thought to have been a bony-skeletoned salamander that moved with the side-to-side bending of fishes but had legs supported by a bony skeleton.
The most recent common ancestor of _________ is thought to have been a bony-skeletoned salamander that moved with the side-to-side bending of fishes but had legs supported by a bony skeleton.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
All chordates
B
All animals
C
All living tetrapods
D
All living vertebrates