32. Vertebrates
Chordates
32. Vertebrates Chordates
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure below shows the phylogeny tree of living chordates.
Based on the above phylogeny tree which one is a true statement?
The figure below shows the phylogeny tree of living chordates.
Based on the above phylogeny tree which one is a true statement?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Lancelets are the most recent chordate
B
Tunicates give rise to lancelets
C
Living vertebrates are the most basal group
D
The cyclostomes and the gnathostomes are derived from living chordates