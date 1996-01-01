11. Cell Division
Introduction to Cell Division
Introduction to Cell Division
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
All blood cells originate from the stem cell within the bone marrow. When the stem cell divides, it becomes an immature blood cell. This immature blood cell again divides to develop into mature cells which can be red blood cells, white blood cells, or platelets. Which events trigger the bone marrow to produce and release more white blood cells?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
When the oxygen content of the body decreases.
B
When there is a heavy loss of blood.
C
During the menstruation period.
D
When there is an infection.