11. Cell Division
11. Cell Division Introduction to Cell Division
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why is it important for a cell to undergo DNA synthesis before it can proceed to cell division?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
To have an extra copy of DNA if the cell division fails.
B
To avoid cell death after the new cell production.
C
To avoid any mutation that might happen during the cell division process.
D
So each daughter cell can get a copy of DNA.