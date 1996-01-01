5. Cell Components
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
5. Cell Components Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The mitotic apparatus is a specialized structure involved in cell division. It comprised three types of microtubules. Which of the following microtubules attaches to the chromosome?
The mitotic apparatus is a specialized structure involved in cell division. It comprised three types of microtubules. Which of the following microtubules attaches to the chromosome?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Astral microtubules
B
Polar microtubules
C
Kinetochore microtubules
D
None of the above