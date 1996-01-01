5. Cell Components
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The mitotic apparatus is a specialized structure that is involved in the capture of chromosomes, alignment of chromosomes, and final separations during cell division. Which of the following is involved in the formation of the mitotic apparatus?
A
Microtubules
B
Microfilaments
C
Intermediate filaments
D
None of the above