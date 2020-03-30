53. Conservation Biology
Conservation Biology
53. Conservation Biology Conservation Biology
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
_____________ is the long-term rise in global temperatures caused by an increase in the concentration of ____________ in the Earth's atmosphere.
_____________ is the long-term rise in global temperatures caused by an increase in the concentration of ____________ in the Earth's atmosphere.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Global cooling, greenhouse gases
B
Greenhouse, greenhouse gases
C
Global warming, greenhouse gases
D
Ozone depletion, greenhouse gases