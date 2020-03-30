53. Conservation Biology
53. Conservation Biology Conservation Biology
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the incorrect statement about greenhouse effect.
It is the process by which solar radiation is absorbed and not reflected back into space by greenhouse gases.
Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas.
It is the ozone layer's "sunscreen effect" that stops some of the sun's ultraviolet radiation from reaching Earth.
The greenhouse effect causes a gradual increase in the average temperature of the Earth's atmosphere.