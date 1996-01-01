32. Vertebrates
Primates and Homonids
PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the alternative hypothesis of the origin of Homo floresiensis besides being a dwarf descendant of Homo erectus?
A
They are the earliest hominins
B
They are not members of hominins
C
They are Homo sapiens with a genetic disorder
D
They are a distant relative of Homo sapiens