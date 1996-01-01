49. Animal Behavior
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
_____ assortative mating is the tendency to choose mates with similar characteristics, while the tendency to choose mates with dissimilar character characteristics is referred to as _____ assortative mating.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Positive; negative
B
Negative; positive
C
Random; negative
D
Positive; random