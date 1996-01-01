49. Animal Behavior
Animal Behavior
49. Animal Behavior Animal Behavior
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Natural selection favors altruistic acts when the resulting benefit to the recipient, corrected for relatedness, exceeds the cost to the altruist. This statement is in accordance with
Natural selection favors altruistic acts when the resulting benefit to the recipient, corrected for relatedness, exceeds the cost to the altruist. This statement is in accordance with
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hamilton's rule
B
Chargaff's rule
C
Hardy weinberg rule
D
Product rule