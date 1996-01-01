1. Introduction to Biology
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Upon conducting the research on exam type preference among the students, which of the following will create a bias on the result of the study?
A
Choosing the introvert students over the extrovert ones
B
Random selection of students in the school
C
Following the scientific methods of research
D
Creating a hypothesis prior to the conduct of data gathering