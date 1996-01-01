1. Introduction to Biology
Scientific Method
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the statistical analysis of the result of your research data, the number of students who prefer having a written exam is significantly higher compared to the students who prefer an oral exam. This result implies that:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The students do not want to take the exam
B
The students want to take the oral exam and written exam
C
The students want to have a written exam rather than an oral exam
D
d. The students want to have an oral exam rather than a written exam