16. Regulation of Expression
The Lac Operon
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The lac operon is involved in lactose metabolism in bacteria. It is activated under which condition?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
In the presence of lactose and the absence of glucose.
B
In the abundance of lactose and glucose.
C
In the absence of lactose and the presence of glucose.
D
In the absence of both lactose and glucose.