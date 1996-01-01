49. Animal Behavior
49. Animal Behavior
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Migratory animals often prepare themselves before migrating. Why do some avian migrants adjust their internal organs before departure?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
To maximize flight efficiency
B
To deter predators
C
To attract companions during the journey
D
To adjust their body temperature