49. Animal Behavior
Animal Behavior
49. Animal Behavior Animal Behavior
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
_____ is the evolutionary strategy that favors the reproductive success of an organism's relatives, even though it may cost the organism's survival and reproduction.
_____ is the evolutionary strategy that favors the reproductive success of an organism's relatives, even though it may cost the organism's survival and reproduction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Kin selection
B
Hamilton's rule
C
Inclusive fitness
D
Reciprocal altruism