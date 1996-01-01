21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Darwin observed that the beak of the finch species in the Galapagos island is similar yet has distinct differences. He then postulated that the beak of an ancestral species had adapted over time. According to Darwin, what could be the reason for such differences in the finch species' beaks?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Due to the differences in predator
B
Due to the differences in food sources
C
Due to chemical contamination
D
Due to radioactive elements