29. Fungi
Fungi Reproduction
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Pilobolus fungus throws its sporangia on grass. The sporangia which stick on the grass are ingested by the cow. These sporangia stay in the cow's digestive system unharmed. When the cow migrates to another area, the sporangia are excreted along with the cow's dung. This helps the fungi disperse into a new location. This type of symbiotic relationship is called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
parasitism
B
mutualism
C
commensalism
D
competition