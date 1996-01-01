29. Fungi
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Saprotrophic fungi such as Pilobolus feed on dead organisms by releasing some extracellular enzymes. What is the main function of these extracellular enzymes:
A
to break down the food
B
to kill the pathogens in the food
C
to add the desired flavor
D
to add the needed nutrients