Plasmogamy and karyogamy are two stages of the sexual phase of fungi. In plasmogamy, _____ of two hyphae are fused together whereas karyogamy refers to the fusion of ______ hyphae.
hyphae; spores
cytoplasm; nuclei
cell wall; cytoplasm
DNA; spores