25PRACTICE PROBLEM
ADH secretion stimulates the synthesis and insertion of which of the following into the membranes of the distal convoluted tubule and collecting duct principal cells?
A
Potassium leak channels
B
Voltage-gated sodium channels
C
Voltage-gated calcium channels
D
Aquaporin-2 channels