42. Osmoregulation and Excretion
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Having a healthy kidney from a live or deceased donor implanted into a person whose kidneys are no longer functioning properly is known as a kidney transplant. What happens if the kidneys of the donor and recipient are not compatible?
A
Rejection of the donated kidney
B
Failure of the donated kidney
C
Kidney stone formation in the recipient
D
Both a and b