34. Vascular Plant Transport
Water Potential
34. Vascular Plant Transport Water Potential
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Water and minerals are transported from roots to leaves mostly via transpiration. Most of the water that reaches the leaves is discharged by the leaves. Which of the following statements about the water content of soil for plants is false?
A
High water content in the soil is healthy for plant roots.
B
Increasing water availability can increase the rate of transpiration.
C
Dehydration of cells is caused by a decrease in soil water availability.
D
All statements are incorrect.