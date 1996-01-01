34. Vascular Plant Transport
Water Potential
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
The loss of water from the aerial parts of plants is called transpiration. The rate of transpiration is controlled by various factors. Under which conditions will the rate of transpiration be the highest?
low light, low temperature, and dry air
intense light, high temperature, and dry air
low light, low temperature, and moist air
intense light, high temperature, and moist air