20. Development
Developmental Biology
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
How did the scientists successfully turn skin muscles into beating heart muscles?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
manipulating which genes should be expressed and which ones should be silenced
B
exposing the genes into mutagens so the recessive traits are expressed
C
manipulating the genes by adding gene fragments
D
removing some DNA sequence