20. Development
Developmental Biology
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A Mexican cavefish spends its entire life in the dark with no need for vision. Scientists recently discovered that a mutation in the cavefish gene cystathionine beta-synthase 'a' (cbsa) inhibits the blood flow to the cavefish's eyes during its development as an embryo. Which of the following is a result of this mutation?
A
Underdevelopment of the eyes, which results in loss of vision.
B
Increased blood flow in all other parts of the body.
C
Death among the cavefish larvae
D
Deletion of the gene responsible for eyesight development among cavefish.