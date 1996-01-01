5. Cell Components
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the correct labels of the parts of a eukaryotic cell.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(1) Nucleolus > (2) Rough ER > (3) Golgi Apparatus > (4) Mitochondria
B
(1) Mitochondria > (2) Golgi Apparatus > (3) Rough ER > (4) Nucleolus
C
(1) Nucleolus > (2) Golgi Apparatus > (3) Rough ER > (4) Mitochondria
D
(1) Mitochondria > (2) Rough ER > (3) Golgi Apparatus > (4) Nucleolus