44. Animal Reproduction
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
During the ovulation period, estrogen signals the hypothalamus and pituitary gland causing a rapid rise in estrogen production by the ovaries. This mechanism is an example of:
A
negative feedback
B
positive feedback
C
neutral feedback
D
passive feedback