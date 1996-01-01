44. Animal Reproduction
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
During gastrulation, the blastula reorganizes into two primary germ layers. The inner layer is called _________, and the outer layer is called _________.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ectoderm; endoderm
B
mesoderm; endoderm
C
endoderm; ectoderm
D
endoderm; mesoderm